topsy-turvy week for Wisbech Town FC

Wisbech Town FC manager Dick Creasey wants his side to find some consistency after another topsy-turvy week on the pitch.

Last night, the Fenmen were due to host Huntingdon Town at the Elgoods Stadium on the back of a 4-2 victory at Oadby Town on Saturday.

But four days earlier, Wisbech had found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-2 score line at former manager Brett Whaley’s Yaxley.

Creasey, who was hoping to make a new signing before last night, said: “It’s a win and we’ve now got to see if we can string a couple of wins together as we haven’t done that for a while.

“I’d love a clean bill of health and everyone fit as I still believe with a full squad, and we’ve proved it, that we can match the best but be as bad as the worse.

“I never worry about the opposition, I’m more worried about ourselves.”

Alex Beck, Billy Smith (2) and Sam Murphy were all on target at Oadby in a game the Fenmen dominated, but Creasey admitted there were times he feared the worst after Wisbech had gone two goals in front.

“We’ve seen it so many times this season where we’ve gone in front and then let the other side back into it.

“I thought here we go again after we went 2-0 up on Saturday and then we conceded a sloppy, sloppy goal.

“We came in 2-1 up and in all honesty it should have been 5-1. We then get a third but concede again due to an unfortunate deflection.

“Near the end we did grab a fourth and without a shadow of a doubt it was a fully-deserved three points.”

Creasey was not quite so forthcoming following the midweek defeat at Yaxley where Jon Fairweather and Michael Frew found the back of the net after Wisbech had trailed 4-0 at the interval.

“Tuesday was a game of two halves and, if I’m honest, the first half from us was unacceptable.

“There were too many schoolboy errors and we played in a schoolboy manner.

“The second half was a lot better but the damage had already been done.”

Defender Luke Wilson picked up a hamstring injury against the Cuckoos and could be out for anything up to a month.

With Adam Millson, Luke Kennedy and Harry Limb all suffering with flu-like symptoms, the Wisbech squad is being stretched to the limit.

On the positive side, defender Luke Hipwell played 25 minutes at Oadby while Scott Johnson is set to resume training on Saturday.

The Fenmen host Peterborough Northern Star on Saturday before travelling to Raunds Town on Tuesday night as the games continue to come thick and fast.

Wisbech remain in 11th position in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.