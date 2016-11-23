Tough tests for Wisbech Town

Wisbech Town FC manager Dick Creasey wants his in-form side to enjoy a tough week against two of the United Counties League’s big boys.

The Fenmen host second-placed Eynesbury Rovers at the Elgood’s Stadium on Saturday before travelling to Deeping Rangers, who are third, on the Tuesday night.

Creasey, whose side have now gone six games unbeaten in all competitions, told the club’s You Tube channel: “We are going into these two games full of confidence and I think it is good that we are now playing two of the in-form sides.

“I’m looking forward to it and I hope the players are too. It will be good to see what we can do.

“I’ve now got 18 players and the squad is good as it has been. It is difficult to pick the right side, but I always try to pick what I think is the best side to win a game of football.

“I’ve heard good reports about Eynesbury Rovers. They are a good side who are going to push Peterborough Sports all of the way and anyone who can do that are a decent unit.”

On Saturday, teenage striker Harry Limb took his goals tally to six in three games when scoring in the 2-0 victory at 14th-position Northampton ON Chenecks, adding to an early goal from Jon Fairweather.

Creasey said: “It was a comfortable 2-0 win, but we are still struggling to kill teams off.

“We got over the line and on the positive side we have now gone six games unbeaten which is as good a run as we’ve had for some time.”

Wisbech are in 10th spot in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

On Tuesday night, the Fenmen continued their defence of the Cambs Invitation Cup with a 4-2 victory over Eaton Socon. Limb helped himself to a hat-trick with Sam Murphy netting Wisbech’s fourth goal to book their place in the last four. Semi-finals (Tuesday, February 14) draw: Ely City v Wisbech St Mary, Cambridge City v Wisbech.

Wisbech, Saturday: Vince, Wilson (Fryatt), Fairweather, Sturman, Smith (Beck), Kennedy, Millson (Adams), Murphy, Hipwell, Frew, Limb. Sub: Buzas.