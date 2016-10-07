Triumphs for March and Wisbech St Mary

March Town United FC enjoyed a good weekend.

The 15th-place Hares on Saturday in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division won 3-2 at home to Cornard United. David Jackson volleyed home on 36 minutes, Rob Conyard lobbed from 40 yards on 56 minutes, and Max Mattless made it 3-1 with a fine header on 76 minutes.

The Hares next Saturday go to Braintree Town.

March: Dave Beeny, Sean White, Jordan Fiddes, Max Mattless, Aaron Wykes, David Jackson, Adam Conyard, Lewis Thompson, Tom Flatters, Matt Barber, Rob Conyard. Subs used: Danny Atkins, Brett Liddy.

Wisbech St Mary won 2-0 (Ryan Lennon, Dean Miller) at home to Braintree to sit in seventh spot. Saints next Saturday are on the long road to Suffolk side Leiston.

March Reserves won 2-0 at Hemingfords United Reserves – an own goal and a strike from Jason Harrison for three wins on the trot. The Ladies also won (see page 79).