Two late Framlingham goals foil hosts March Town FC

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

March Town Utd 3

Framlingham Town 4

Despite a comeback, two late goals from newbies Framlingham foiled hosts the Hares on Saturday.

The Hares were 2-0 down to the visitors midway through the opening half and looked well out of it, but came back to lead 3-2 at half-time.

But goals in the 81st and 91st minutes gave the Castlemen, new to the league after being promoted from the Suffolk and Ipswich League, the spoils.

The absence of a handful of players saw starts for Scott Beeny and Grant Watson for March.

Poor defending saw March slip to a 2-0 deficit.

However a purple patch in the space of five minutes gave them the lead.

On 29 minutes, Max Mattless headed home a cross from Watson, then Mattless did it again two minutes later from a Barber cross before Dan Woods beat his opponent skilfully just inside the box and planted it high in the away net.

The second period was an evenly-matched affair. About 10 minutes from the end Framlingham levelled, and their winner came from a header after a free-kick given following retaliation by David Jackson, who was sent off.

March: David Beeny, Scott Beeny (David Jackson), Jordan Fiddes, Aaron Wykes, Grant Watson (Liam Brady), Max Mattless, Matt Cox, Matthew Barber, Kevin Holt, Lewis McManus (Sean White), Dan Woods.

Next weekend March Town FC, who are 20th in the league table, travel to Debenham LC, who lie a point above them.