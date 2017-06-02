Tydd St Mary FC gain successive promotions

Peterborough League Division 2 Play Off Final

Langtoft Reserves 1

Tydd SM FC 4

Tydd St Mary gained their second promotion in as many seasons when they despatched Langtoft Reserves.

Langtoft started the stronger of the two teams and could have been 1–0 up after just two minutes but The Saints weathered the storm and came back strongly. It was on 17 minutes that the game completely changed.

Tydd scored three goals in an electric three minutes. The first was scored by James Woods when a searching ball into the box by skipper Will Kirkham saw Woods flick the ball past the ‘keeper for 1-0.

Two minutes later it was the turn of Jason Bradshaw who converted a Darren Rawthorn corner and then it was Jordan Ainslie who slammed home to make it 3-0 to Tydd on 23 minutes.

Langtoft then had two very good chances to reduce the deficit but poor finishing and some resolute goalkeeping by David Cooper for Tydd kept the score at 3-0.

The Saints extended their lead on 41 minutes when a free kick found its way through to Ainslie to wrong foot the keeper and slot into the bottom right hand corner of the net for 4-0.

Langtoft came out with the bit between their teeth for the second half and deservedly got a goal back after just two minutes of the restart when Tydd failed to clear their lines.

However, a good disciplined performance for the rest of the half saw The Saints win comfortably in the end and gain promotion to PDFL Division One for the 2017/2018 season.

Man of the match: Darren Rawthorn, Tydd SM.

Tydd co-manager, Carl Wilson, said after the game: “I am delighted with what we have achieved over the past five years, it is nothing short of outstanding.

“Tonight, was a very professional and disciplined performance and the lads did well. Division 1 football is where we belong as a first team.

“We have been saying that for some time now and we have finally made it. I couldn’t be happier, onwards and upwards!”