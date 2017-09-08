Tydd St Mary FC U12s thank Gedney sponsors Moore Construction Services

Tydd St Mary FC under-12s are grateful to their sponsors Moore Construction Services Limited, based in Gedney.

Moore Construction Services have sponsored the team for the last two seasons and as well as kit has sponsored hoodies and rain jackets.

The team during the summer won the Clenchwarton Tournament, as well as making the last four from 28 teams at Wisbech St Mary tournament, quarter-finals at West Winch and Redgate tournaments and are pictured with their sponsor having come runners-up at their own tournament.

The team will be playing in Division One of the Mid Norfolk Youth League this season, as well as entering the Lincs U12 county cup for the first time and are very grateful to their sponsor for all their support and encouragement.