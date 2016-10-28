Tydd St Mary get their five a day thanks to Burrell’s goals

Tydd St Mary 5 Peterborough ICA Res 1

Tydd continued their bright start to the season with four goals from Max Burrell.

On 18 minutes Nick Ainslie delivered a perfect right-wing cross for the surging Burrell to volley home.

On 40 minutes Burrell smashed a screamer into the top right-hand corner of the net. Three minutes later Tim Lowe found Burrell to complete his first half hat-trick.

Man of the match Burrell (78 minutes) and super-sub Joe Johnson (83) scored either side of a penalty when Cooper was alleged to have tripped the ICA player.

Parson Drove 92 4 Orton Rangers 2

With the return of Drove legend Paul Shafer, Drove took top spot off Orton.

A Bill Ryan corner found captain Ryan Brazil who headed home an equaliser into the top corner. Rangers scored while others worried about Aaron Reid (he was sent to A and E and has damaged his knee ligament and will be out for the season).

After the break Shafer set up MoM Jordan Jolly to level, while 16 year-old Alex Bullock and Ricky Melton sealed it.

March Saracens 7 Shouldham 1

Saracens returned to winning ways in the King’s Lynn Sunday League.

Two goals from Karl Anderson and a fine effort from Dan Blake put them in control at the break.

Second half strikes: Dan Smethurst, Ash Taylor, Lewis Jupp and MoM Anderson.

S Tech North Ladies League

Ketton 1 March Town 2

March maintained their 100 per cent start to the season.

Adele Munday and Claire Newton went close with first half headers, before Ketton took the lead on 60 minutes. The Hares equalised on 80 minutes via Louise Barbour. Five minutes later sub Tiff Hyne lobbed the winner over the keeper.

PoM: Claire Newton.