Tydd St Mary make it four wins on the bounce versus Oakham

ChromaSport

Peterborough League Division 1

Tydd St Mary 4 Oakham United Reserves 3

Tydd made it four wins on the bounce on Saturday after being 2-0 down.

The Saints began the game poorly and Oakham were rewarded on 26 and 41 minutes.

Tydd managed to grab a goal back in first half stoppage time when new signing, Eddy Pentney, cleverly laid off the ball for the onrushing Nick Ainslie to smash home.

Some strong words at half-time saw Tydd come out with much more purpose for the second half and, with a changed formation, looked the better side.

Just five minutes after the re-start Stu Easey found Matty Clayden to strike home; Pentney’s shot was wickedly deflected into the net; Oakham levelled on 74 minutes; but the influential Easey found Jason Bradshaw, who crafted a delightful lobbed winner from 20 yards.

The Saints host Crowle Town Colts this coming Saturday in the second round of the Lincs County Junior Cup, KO 2.15pm.

Cambs League 3B

Wisbech Town Acorns 1 Burwell Tigers 1

Acorns maintained their unbeaten start to the season against fellow unbeaten team, Burwell.

The visitors broke the deadlock before Ryan Brazil equalised following an excellent flowing move just before half-time.

Manager, Karl Schultz said: “Burwell were well organised and restricted us for large parts of the game. However, when the referee says after the game that he doesn’t know how we didn’t win it tells you all you need to know. We were lacking slightly in the final third, but had chances to take the spoils.”