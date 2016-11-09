Tydd St Mary provide Peterborough League fireworks

zxdv

Peterborough League

Division 2

Tydd St Mary 4

Langtoft U Res 1

Langtoft had the winds at their backs and were edging it until, on 23 minutes Tim Lowe struck a fierce deflected shot on the break.

Langtoft equalised six minutes before the interval.

The Saints upped their game massively in the second half.

Lowe turned provider for Darren Rawthorn to fire home at the near post, super-sub James Woods picked out Max Burrell, while Woods’ head got on the end of a Ryan Jones cross. Man of the match midfielder Nick Ainslie said: “It was a good performance in the second half from the lads.

“We played some good football and it was sweet to be a part of it.”

Three Holes Tigers 0

March Saracens 2

Saracens started their King’s Lynn Sunday League Cup campaign with a fine win with a Karl Summersgill header, and in the second half Andrew Abbott’s looping header went in off the post.

MoM: Lewis Jupp.