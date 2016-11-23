Tydd St Mary’s sweet Crowland revenge with fifth win in a row

ChromaSport Peterborough League

Division Two

Tydd St Mary 3 Crowland Town Res 0

Tydd were looking for revenge on Saturday as Crowland had beaten them in the reverse fixture 2-1 just five weeks previously to inflict The Saints’ only defeat of the campaign.

Paul Newcombe on 16 minutes hit the Crowland crossbar but the game then became a slogging match.

The Saints were given a stern talking-to at half-time and came out with a different purpose about them for the second half.

Attack after attack on the Crowland goal were rewarded in the 60th minute when a Newcombe free kick was fumbled by the Town ’keeper and fell kindly for skipper Will Kirkham to blast home from close range.

Ten minutes later and a well worked corner from Newcombe was perfectly met by the on-rushing Karl Smith to power-head home his first goal for the club.

The Saints made it 3-0 on 78 minutes when full back Kirkham went on a right wing run and fizzed a low cross for Scott Pemberton to slam home.

Coach, Paul Clarke, said: “The second half performance was more like it. Less said about the first half the better. Keep building on these wins and I might start getting excited.”

Cambs League 5b

Christchurch 7 Benwick Athletic Res 1

A frustrating game for Benwick as Gary Davis forced a good save from the keeper before the opponents took the lead.

Benwick then missed two penalties to turn the game around. In the second half, Christchurch took their chances. The highlight for Benwick’s Sam Shaw was scoring his first goal in adult football in nine seasons, with an edge of the area thunderbolt.

King’s Lynn Sunday League

Shouldham 1 March Saracens 7

Saracens’ good run continued in their best performance of the season.

Several chances went begging before defender Andy Claridge set up a tap-in for striker Karl Anderson.

Further pressure paid dividends with strikes from Ash Taylor and Anderson to put the away side in control at the break.

In the second half March stepped up a gear and goals from Gareth Stacy, Jake Stockbridge and Taylor to complete his hat-trick and earned him the MoM.