Tydd St Mary start season in style

Chromasport Peterborough & District Football League Division Two

Tydd St Mary FC 4

Ketton Res 1

Saints started the 2016/17 season in style as the newly promoted side won at home on Saturday.

Tydd started the brighter and were rewarded on 23 minutes when a great lobbed ball by new signing Paul Newcombe found fellow debutant James Woods to coolly lob the keeper for 1-0. Tydd kept giving away silly free kicks in dangerous areas and Ketton punished them from one of these on 31 minutes.

Tydd responded well and were playing some great football when Woods returned the earlier favour on 41 minutes with a sublime ball for Newcombe to nick in front of the ’keeper to score for 2-1.

It got even better for Saints just three minutes later when a Ketton defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box and up stepped Tim Lowe to slam home the penalty for 3-1.

Tydd, with a good spring in their step, extended their lead on 61 minutes.

Woods was in a one-on-one position with the keeper and was brought down for another Saints penalty. Again, Lowe lashed home. Man of the match: Karl Smith.

Wisbech Town Reserves won 5-0 at Uppingham Town in the Premier Division, Luke Whyatt scoring all five goals.

Chatteris Town 3

Gamlingay United 0

Craig Gillies, Gary Smith and an own goal made it 10 Kershaw Premier points out of a possible 12 for the Lilies.

Chatteris: Aidan Hollis, Ashley Blanchflower, Ben Collett, Craig Gillies, Gary Smith, Jack Whiting, Josh Dodman, Josh Joyce, Lee Barnett, Scott Callaghan, Stuart Porter. Subs: Alex Ashley, Ben Matthews, Jermaine Watson,