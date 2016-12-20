Tydd unbeaten run goes to leaders Whittlesey A

ChromaSport Peterborough League

Division Two

Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ 3 Tydd St Mary 1

Tydd’s unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday, when they were narrowly beaten away by league leaders Whittlesey A.

Whittlesey were looking for payback for when The Saints beat them in the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Shield five weeks earlier and the game lived up to expectations. Whittlesey had the early chances but it was Tydd that started to turn the screw and began to increase possession. The Saints were rewarded on 19 minutes when some good work by Jordan Ainslie by the right corner flag saw him whip a great cross over to Tim Lowe who smashed it first time into the bottom right hand corner for 1-0. Whittlesey were given a lifeline two minutes later when the referee harshly adjudged Tydd left back Aaron Parker for deliberate handball in the box when the ball was blasted directly at his hand from two feet away. Whittlesey gleefully scored the penalty for 1-1 at the break. Tydd came out for the second half in a confident mood and chance after chance was missed.

Whittlesey never gave up and on the hour mark scored from a quick breakaway for 2-1. This rocked The Saints and they threw everything at a dogged Whittlesey side.

With just a few minutes of time added on left, Tydd sent everyone forward for a free kick, including their goalkeeper in an attempt to get the all elusive equaliser but the ball was cleared and Whittlesey broke once again to score their third and final goal.

Co-manager Dave Monaghan said: “I couldn’t have asked any more of the lads today. We did everything right apart from score. We have had a brilliant 2016, winning two cups, gaining promotion and looking good in Div 2 to date, so, although we lost today, we take that on the chin and look forward to an equally good 2017.”