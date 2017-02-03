Underdogs March beat Bourne to reach semis

Under 18

March Soccer School 4 Bourne Town Red 1

This League Cup quarter-final clash found the home side as underdogs against Bourne, who are two divisions above March.

The game started with equal possession for the first 20 minutes before March started piling on the pressure, resulting in a 1-0 lead from Conyard at half-time.

More of the same in the second period as March grew in confidence bagging further goals from Monaghan, Allen and Cavozzi.

Bourne were rewarded with a late goal as the MSS lads lost focus in the dying seconds but ‘March’ on into the semi-final with another impressive team display.

U16

Whittlesford 2 March Pk Rgrs 2

After conceding early, Brad Lawrence restored parity for Rangers after 22 minutes.

Rangers created several good chances only to concede in the 70th minute.

Brandon Pearce levelled late on from 25 yards to snatch a point and share the Man of the Match award with Callum Kirby.

U14

March Pk Rgs 8 Crowland 3

March proceeded into the Hereward Cup next round with an emphatic victory against a very strong team.

In a closely-fought first half the teams turned round at 2-2, the March goals coming from Dean Swanson and Lewis Kent. March turned in a stunning second half show, scoring six more goals through Kent 3, Dalton DJ Moore 2 and Matthew Wright with a fine header.

MoM: the whole team.

MSS Girls 3 Histon Hornets 0

A superb all-round solid team performance from March.

A good passing game was played with passion, patience and composure in good spirit from both sides.

PoM: Livi Goode in between the sticks.

Goal scorers: Stimson (2), Vail (1).

U13 Hereward Cup

March Soccer School 2 Spalding 3

March bravely bowed out at the quarter-final stage to unbeaten league leaders Spalding, scant reward for the hard work and togetherness shown by the Blues.

Goals from Dan Cave and Quinn Canavan and deserved MoM to Riley Collier-Holland.

WSM 4 Werrington Ath 2

After a tough start to the season, this match was played with the highest domination.

Goals: hat trick for Joshua Kirby and a tremendous free kick from Josh Wilkinson Swain.