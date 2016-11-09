Upwell ace Horn blows away Mildenhall with treble

Cambs League 2B

Upwell Town 5

Mildenhall United 2

Upwell’s hat-trick hero was Anth Horn, who opned the scoring on the quarter hour mark, from a Mario Santos cross.

Two minutes later, John Feltell’s corner went straight in. Rence scored from a rebound, Horn scored a brace before half-time after being played through by Callum Summers, and Jonny Allen made it 5-0.

Boss Karl Schultz said: “It was a bit of a hectic day, with three players having to pull out due to being ill/injured, I had to pull some players in last minute. Everyone who played did a fantastic job!”

Cambs 4B

Upwell Res 2

March Rangers Res 3

Upwell Reserves took the lead twice, but failed to hold it against a more experienced Rangers side. Ben Giles scored a brace on debut in a good team display. Stand in managers Matt Thomas and Tiago Almeida said: “The performance warranted something more.”

Cambs 5B

Benwick Res 2

Marchester United 1

Benwick Athletic Res won their first game of the season in a close game.

After a goalless first half, Marchester took the lead on 55 minutes. Benwick forced their way back when Jonni Henson put through Damon Shailes to lob the keeper.

Scorer then became provider, as Shailes passed to Rikki Lee Marr who expertly slotted the winner.

S Tech Ladies League

Wisbech St Mary 1

March Town 2

Both teams with a 100 per cent record met in a competitive and bruising encounter on Sunday. WSM were the stronger team in the first half and scored after 13 minutes when a forward rounded the Hares keeper. March upped a gear in the second half, and Shannon Kelly scored a great goal after good attacking play from Louise Barbour and Adele Munday. The Hares had other chances but Barbour scored the winner with a chip at the far post to move the Hares clear at the top.