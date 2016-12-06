Upwell throw away lead

Cambs League 2B

Upwell Town 3 Mepal Sports 5

A bizarre five-minute spell saw Upwell throw away a 3-1 lead on Saturday.

Rence Stankevicius scored in either half to give Upwell a 2-0 lead before the visitors cut the deficit.

Richard Hunt scored a debut goal but inexplicably saw the game turned on its head with two goals in three minutes before goalkeeper Tiago Almeida saw red for misjudging his area. The visitors took full advantage, scoring from the resultant free kick. Mepal scored with the last kick of the game to seal the win.

First team manager, Karl Schultz said: “I’m gutted for the lads, but we allowed them back into it.

“At 3-1 with 15 minutes left to play I thought we would just shut them out, so to lose the game from that position has hurt us!

“We’ve got a golden opportunity to react in the right way with the return fixture this Saturday.”

Cambs League 5b

Fenstanton Res 3 Benwick Athletic Res 1

Benwick Res went down to two early goals, but battled back through a Rikki-Lee Marr header set up by Damon Shailes.

In the second half, Benwick keeper Mark Bishop made some stunning saves whilst Andy Woodard went close at the other end. Fenstanton completed the scoring with the last kick of the game.

Results, Kershaw Premier: Foxton 1 Chatteris Town 2; Outwell Swifts 4 Gamlingay U 0.

Senior B: Wisbech St Mary Res v Hardwick R Home Walkover.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Chatteris Town Reserves 1 Huntingdon U 2; Swavesey I 13 Manea United 1.

2B: Upwell Town 3 Mepal Sports 5; Wisbech SM A 3 Wimblington 1.

3B: Alconbury R 1 Chatteris Fen Tigers 1; Benwick Athletic 2 Bluntisham Rgs R 3; Doddington United 3 Wisbech St Mary B 0.

4B: Burwell Tigers 4 Wimblington Reserves 2; Isleham U R v Upwell Town Reserves Home W/O; March Rangers Reserves 1 Ely Cr Rs 0; Wisbech St Mary C 3 Chatteris Town A 0; Witchford 96 Rs 10 Coldham United 1.

5B: Chatteris T B 1 Wicken 6; Coldham U Res v Cottenham A Home W/O; Fenstanton Rs 3 Benwick Ath Res 1; H & Wyton Rs v Outwell Swifts Res no result; Marchester United 3 Needingworth U Rs 7.

North Cambs Cup: March Town United Reserves 2 Guyhirn 0.

Fixtures Saturday, December 10

Kershaw Premier: Brampton v Chatteris Town, Outwell Swifts v Eaton Socon.

Senior B: Whittlesford U v Wisbech St Mary Reserves.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Fordham v March Town United Res.

2B: Isleham U v Wisbech SM A, Mepal Sp v Upwell Town, AFC B’y Mow v March Rangers.

3B: Chatteris Fen Tigers v Benwick Athletic, The Eagle v Doddington United, Wisbech SM B v Cottenham U R.

4B: Chatteris Town A v Isleham U R, Hemingfords U A v Witchford 96 Rs, March Rangers Reserves v Coldham United, Upwell Tn Res v Guyhirn.

5B: Fenstanton R v Chatteris Town B, Huntingdon U Rs v Benwick Ath Rs, Wicken v Marchester United, Needingworth U Rs v Outwell Swifts Res.