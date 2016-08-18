Upwell vs Clenchwarton friendly raises £1,200

Upwell Town and Clenchwarton played a friendly to raise money for Clenchwarton player, Lee Emmerson, who had suffered a triple leg break the week previously.

A grand total of £1,200 was raised as Upwell ran out eventual 5-3 winners.

Upwell manager Karl Schultz said: “The important thing today was to raise money for a good cause. The score line was always going to be secondary to this. I’m delighted we could contribute towards this, albeit in a minor way. All of us at Upwell wish Lee a speedy recovery and hope that Clenchwarton have a successful season.”

March Saracens 3 March Town Athletic 3

Sunday side Saracens’ hard work paid dividends as they earned a draw in this friendly game against new senior side March Town Athletic.

After a fairly even first half March scored two quick goals which were followed by a brilliant strike from range.

Saracens then stepped up a gear and goals from Steven Dickinson, Dan Smethurst and James Hazel meant honours were even.

MoM was Karl Anderson.

Friendly

ICA Ladies 4 March Town Ladies 2

The Hares put in an excellent performance at Prem League runners-up ICA, losing 4-2.

Emma Frost scored a good individual goal after dispossessing a defender and shooting from 20 yards. She went close soon after.

ICA equalised on 30 minutes and took the lead ten minutes later with some quality goals. Dani Westgate lobbed the keeper in the second half and ’keeper Tori Sharpe made a great double save. Two further goals settled the win for ICA.