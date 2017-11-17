Walpole Youth FC U13 end sponsor hunt with Mick Patrick Skip Hire

Walpole Youth FC U13’s have secured their first club sponsor for a number of years, Mick Patrick of Mick Patrick Skip Hire, whose support and generosity is greatly appreciated in the community.
Squad, back from left: Aiden Walton, Ethan Payne, Josh Evans, Jack Nicholas, Brandon Ruff, Matthew Cooper, Ryan Hewitt, Henry Ward, Harvey Scott.
Front: Max Graham, Sam Munson, Alex Munson, Jack Mitchell, Brendan Lakey, Bella Booth, Bradley Didwell.
