Wisbech Acorns take derby spoils at Wisbech St Mary B

Cambs League 3B

Wisbech St Mary B 0 Wisbech Town Acorns 4

Acorns took the spoils in their local derby this weekend away from home.

Saints, who were third before the match, came out with heart and desire to take the game to Acorns, but found themselves on the back foot when an Alfa Jalo scuffed shot went in at the near post.

Jalo scored his second of the game before fellow Portuguese winger, Mario Santos, netted to make it 3-0 before half-time.

Striker Richard Hunt had the ball in the back of the net twice before half- time, but had both efforts ruled out for offside.

The second half saw Saints push forward in an attempt to get back into the game, with the highlight of their half coming from midfielder Kevin Smith scoring whilst in an offside position from an Ian Bootie free-kick.

Acorns secured all the points late on from the penalty spot after Jalo was fouled in the box. Jalo stepped up to complete his hat-trick.

Acorns manager Karl Schultz said: “This was one local derby we didn’t want to lose. Saints were outplayed for large chunks of the game. The scoreline could have been even more had we taken our chances.”

Cambs League 5B

Cottenham Utd A 4

Benwick Ath Reserves 1

Benwick Athletic Res, under new manager Stew Stevens, were unlucky not to gain a share of the points.

A strong first half saw Benwick unlucky to go 1-0 down at half-time, especially after close efforts from Scott Butcher and Joe McNamara. In the second half Rikki-Lee Marr scored a well-taken goal but Cottenham had the better finishing.

Under 13 Girls

Cambridge City 2

March Park Rangers 0

Rangers put in one of their best team performances on Saturday against top-of-the-table Cambridge.

Rangers not only defended well but also had many chances, but unfortunately could not find the back of the net.

Player of the match: Ella Tuffee.