Wisbech boss Creasey looks to cap week with FA Cup Spalding Utd win

Manager Dick Creasey is looking for “the ideal week” as Wisbech Town FC entertain Spalding United in an Emirates FA Cup derby on Saturday.

He will get his troops to focus on tonight’s (Tuesday, August 15) home game with Sleaford Town before turning attention to the Tulips tie at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

Wisbech FC v Oadby match action Dick Creasey

The winners of the preliminary round tie will scoop £1,925.

Creasey wanted to field his strongest side against Sleaford, saying: “With the two league defeats we’ve had, it’s most important to get the three points.

“The ideal week would be three points and move into the next round.”

Creasey is wary of his derby Evo-Stik NPL First Division South opponents: “We know they’ve got good players and a good team,” he added. “They could have got promoted last year but went out at the final hurdle in the play-offs

“We hope it will be a good game and a good crowd.”

Creasey will be giving injury doubt Billy Smith every opportunity to get fit for the cup tie while hoping everyone else got through the Sleaford UCL game.

ChromaSport United Counties League

Premier Division

Desborough 1 Wisbech Tn 0

Former King’s Lynn player Jason Turner struck the solitary goal against The Fenmen just after the break last Saturday.

Creasey said: “I’ve just seen the video of the goal and we’ve not got out of the changing-room. He took the goal well. Jason has never played under me but he’s a natural scorer.”

Wisbech: Vince, Emmington (Hamilton), Stevens, Wilson, Fairweather, Millson, Baldry, Murphy, Ford, Frew (Beck), Yong. Subs not used: Buzas, Knight, Cousins. Booked: Wilson. Attendance: 63.