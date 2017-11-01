Wisbech CSKA Ressies unbeaten in King’s Lynn Sunday League with Tydd St Mary win

By Will Jones

Week nine King’s Lynn Sunday League

Division Two

CSKA Reserves increased their unbeaten run with a 1-4 away win at Tydd St Mary, who are still looking for their first point of the season, via Phil Franklin, an own goal and a brace from Connor Ratcliffe.

Tydd scored through Brett Newman.

Southery ASA, also unbeaten, secured their eighth straight win at March Saracens, 6-2.

Efforts from Matthew Weeds, Terry Whitwell, Joshua Bacon, an own goal and a brace from Robbie Eves. Saracens responded through Gareth Stracey and Karl Anderson.

Gorefield put in a good performance to become unbeaten in the last three league games against Long Sutton Sunday.

Goals from James McManus, Jamie Leet and a brace from Wayne Morton. Long Sutton scored through an own goal.

Clenchwarton Victory and Sutton St James shared the points with a 2-2 draw. St James scored through Ed Pentney and Joe Johnson.

Southery ASA, Gaywood Athletic and CSKA Reserves currently hold the top three positions.

Only one fixture reached the final whistle in Division One, as CSKA Emneth scored four past Sutton Bridge United to strengthen their hold in second place, three points behind Chilvers. Toby Allen scored all four as CSKA dominated.