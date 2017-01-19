Wisbech England’s Hope keep King’s Lynn Sunday League flag flying in county cup

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

NORFOLK SUNDAY SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL

We started the day with three teams dreaming of the Carrow Road showpiece, and we ended with one team flying the King’s Lynn Sunday League flag.

England’s Hope, top of the Lynn league, faced DE FC, who are top of the Norwich league and it was DE FC who edged it 3-2, despite a late Hope rally.

Michael Chow and Joe Whyborn scored for Hope and they peppered the DE FC goal towards the end but DE FC, featuring ex-Linnet Richard Skelly, held firm for a hard-fought win.

CSKA FC and Clenchwarton faced each other at The Cage in Wisbech and it is CSKA who remain our sole representatives in the County Cup this season.

Max Mattless, Joe Woods, Aaron McKenna and Dave Abbott ensured CSKA keep the Carrow Road dream alive with Daniel Thiel-Ford grabbing a consolation for Clenchwarton.

Credit to Clenchwarton for ensuring CSKA had to fight for every goal and a huge congratulations to CSKA for being the first Lynn side in the Senior Semi-Final for a number of years.

The draw for the semi-final will be broadcast live on Radio Norfolk on Friday, January 20 at 630pm.

NORFOLK SUNDAY INTERMEDIATE CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Three Holes, our last side in the competition, made the long journey over to North Walsham Town and despite Dan Hempson’s goal, lost 10-1.

DIVISION TWO

CSKA Young Boys kept up their perfect league season to record win number 11, this time Sutton St. James succumbing 5-1.

Kieran Hamilton bagged a three-piece with Tom Brazil and Joe Reed nabbing the others. This result leaves Young Boys just eight points from the title, despite it only being January!