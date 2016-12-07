Wisbech England’s Hope net perfect King’s Lynn League Cup 10 over Three Holes

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

LEAGUE CUP GROUP STAGE

England’s Hope had a routine 10-1 win over Three Holes with Sam Whyborn continuing his excellent streak with another hat trick.

Ben Fenn scored twice with further goals coming from Ben Jimson, Dean Jimson, Jack Dougal, Ricky Gunns and player-manager Nigel Jackson.

Dan Cowell scored ‘Holes consolation.

Sutton St James upset the form book with a 3-2 win over March Saracens. Jermaine Watson scored twice for Saracens but the Lincs side won thanks to goals from Joe Harrison, Ash Bower and an own goal.

MacMillan need only a point to progress thanks to a resounding 0-5 away win over West Lynn, scoring through Adam Key 2, Ricky Papworth, Steven Coe and an own goal.

DIVISION ONE

Elm climbed off the bottom of the table thanks to a convincing 1-6 away win over Maltings. There were braces for Sam Moses and Ryan Brazil, with goals also for Stephen James and Kensey Carter.

Maltings got on the score sheet through Liam Somerton.