Wisbech football teams shine in Sunday cup competition

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

NORFOLK SUNDAY SENIOR CUP

An impressive weekend of performances saw six sides make the draw for the last-16 of the Senior Cup, which culminates in a final at Carrow Road!

CSKA had an all-Lynn league affair away at Heacham and were 6-2 victors, which earned them another all-Lynn league tie away at Maltings.

Jordan Fiddes 2, Arron McKenna, Max Mattless, Jake Miller and Ryan Alexander ensured CSKA progressed. Heacham notched through Danny Jezeph and Billy Eastwood.

England’s Hope’s opponents, Binham Village, conceded the fixture without travelling. England’s Hope now face tough opposition in Acle Rangers at home.

NORFOLK SUNDAY INTERMEDIATE CUP

Only one of our sides remains in the Intermediate Cup and that is Three Holes, who needed extra time to see off Bohemians Reserves 3-1. The goals from Dan Cowle and Dan Hempson 2 have earned Three Holes an away tie at Barracks in the next round.

CAMBS CENTENERAY CUP

In another all-Lynn league affair, Macmillan made the short trip across the Fens to March Saracens and a close game was edged 4-3 by MacMillan, who now travel to Cambourne Church in the next round. Tom Heinze, Keiran Neville and Matt Smalley scored for March but MacMillan progressed thanks to an own goal, Jamie Leet, Wayne Morton and Chris Eley.

Elm had a bye and will play Murrow Bell in the next round.

DIVISION ONE

After a 13-goal thriller last week, CR Eastern had a slightly quieter week with only nine goals involved in their game. This week though they were on the wrong end of the scoreline, losing 4-5 at home to an impressive Elm side, a result which cost them the chance to move into 2nd, 1 point off top spot. Curtis Morais, Brad Key, Daniel Kerry and Kai Neve got CR in a good position but Elm claimed their first win of the season, and in some style against good opposition, with strikes from Jordi Scott-Henson, Ricky Melton and a Ryan Brazil hat trick.

DIVISION TWO

CSKA Young Boys, who didn’t enter a County Cup, entertained Fleet in a top v bottom league clash and thanks to Joe Reed 2, Tom Brazil, Matty Ryan, George Chadwick, Ashton Hodgson and an own goal, won 7-0 and stretched their lead at the top to nine points, albeit having played two games more.