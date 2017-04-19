Wisbech in seventh heaven after Holbeach triumph

Wisbech Town FC were in seventh derby heaven – and have ensured their chances of a top-six finish are all but mathematically-sealed.

The Fenmen recorded a remarkable Easter Monday 7-2 win over local rivals Holbeach United, with Billy Smith notching a 20-minute second-half hat-trick.

Wisbech St Mary v Stowmarket football action

Michael Frew scored in the first minute, with Alex Beck doubling the advantage on the quarter-hour mark.

In-form forward Frew notched his second strike after 32 minutes. The Tulips replied with a penalty to make it 3-1 on 38 minutes.

Holbeach did pull one back (57) to leave the scoreline 4-2. However the home side’s cause was helped by Tulips player Tommy Treacher being sent off for two yellow cards received just after the hour mark.

Winger Smith netted over a neat pattern of 48, 58 and 68 minutes, while goalkeeper Sam Vince stepped up to score yet another penalty this season (62) as Wisbech rounded off their home campaign in style at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

The hosts even did it despite an early substitution, Alfie Connor coming on for Curtis Knight after 19 minutes, but this did not knock them off their stride.

With two away games yet to play, it leaves Wisbech in sixth spot in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division and with a goal difference boost. They lie on 76 points from 40 games, while Holbeach have 70 from 40.

Barring a massive swing, Wisbech will finish sixth since they are 23 goals better off than Holbeach.

Next Saturday Wisbech go to eighth-spot Northampton Sileby Rangers and they finish their campaign on Saturday, April 29 at second-from-bottom Harrowby United.

Creasey back as manager next season: page 70.

l Thurlow Nunn League First Division Easter Monday results: March Town United 1 Downham Town 1 (attendance: 63); Coggeshall Town 4 Wisbech St Mary 0 (att: 91). Saturday: Cornard United 2 March Tn Utd 1 (att: 26).

These results put the Hares, who on Saturday host leaders Stowmarket Town, in 16th spot. Meanwhile, Saints are 15th and they entertain Debenham LC on Saturday.