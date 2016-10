Wisbech Town lost their UCL Premier Division local derby 4-2 at Yaxley on Tuesday.

Fifth-spot Yaxley led 4-0 at the break through strikes by Dan Cotton (2), Liam Hook and Joe Butterworth, while Fenmen defender Luke Wilson hobbled off.

Wisbech replied through Jonno Fairweather (67 minutes) and Michael Frew (69) with Yaxley earning a late red card.