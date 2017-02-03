Wisbech, March and Wisbech St Mary soccer sides draw blank weekend

The three most senior Fenland football sides lost on Saturday.

Wisbech Town lost 3-1 at home to Northampton ON Chenecks in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

The Fenmen went 2-0 down to a goal in each half before Michael Frew pulled one back on 58 minutes.

But another goal from the visitors sealed victory.

Wisbech Town are in eighth spot and next weekend travel to fourth from bottom Kirby Muxloe.

March Town conceded four second-half strikes to lose 5-0 at second-spot Stowmarket in Thurlow Nunn League First Division. The 15th-place Hares go to Woodbridge Town.

In 11th-place, Wisbech St Mary lost 1-4 at home to seventh-place Woodbridge. Jack Friend was on target. Saints next Saturday have a tough trip to leaders Coggeshall Town.