Wisbech school Orchards crowned Smooga Cup winners

A team from Orchards C of E Primary School, Wisbech, were winners of the Smooga Cup as teams from local schools went head-to-head in a mixed football tournament at Emneth Primary School.

Headteacher at Orchards Nicola Parker said: “It is definitely the biggest cup any team at Orchards has ever won and we are all hugely proud of them all.

“It caused a huge gasp and wow when I brought it out in assembly, and the cup is now proudly displayed outside my office. We were also proud that we sent a group of boys and girls to play in the tournament, with a real focus on team spirit.

“This win is a great example of our new motto, ‘Yes I can!’, which is borrowed from the Paralympics and fits really well with our current assembly theme of Perseverance.

“We also need to say a huge thank you to our sponsors who provided the kit, and our sports team led by Mrs Dakin, as well as Mr Norris and his team at All 4 Sports.”