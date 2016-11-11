Wisbech side CSKA draw to keep League Cup group wide open

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

LEAGUE CUP

The group stage of the League Cup got underway on Sunday.

Both Division 1 and 2 sides are drawn alongside each other in four groups.

The top two from each group will qualify for the League Cup quarter final with all other sides going into the Hardy Sheen Cup.

GROUP A

CSKA and Old White Bell met in ‘The Cage’ at Thomas Clarkson Academy and battled out a 3-3 draw, which keeps the group wide open.

John Murphy, Kyran Stannard and James Dougal netted for Bell but the home side made sure of a point through Ryan Alexander twice and Max Matless.

GROUP B

MacMillan top group B after an emphatic 9-1 win over Tydd St Mary. Rhys Nichols scored on his Tydd debut but a hat trick from Adam Key killed the game off. MacMillan made sure of the result in some style through Ian Bootie, Elliot Peck, Matt Crawford, Adam Chapman and Jamie Leet.

GROUP C

March Saracens sit top after a 2-0 away win over Three Holes, thanks to Karl Summersgill and Adam Abbott.

Elm and England’s Hope shared 4 goals in a ‘Desmond Tutu’. Paul Richardson notched both for Hope with Dan Short and Harley Kitching giving Elm and impressive point.

GROUP D

CSKA Young Boys won their second CSKA derby in as many weeks by seeing off CSKA Reserves 8-1, a result which sends them top of the group.

In a feisty game, Scott Wylie scored for Reserves but goals from Joe Reed 3, Tom Brazil, Callum Elsey, Tom Melton, Lewis Tegerdine and Craig Pack saw Young Boys emphatically win.