Wisbech side CSKA triumph at Shouldham in King’s Lynn Sunday League

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

LEAGUE CUP GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

CSKA 1st had a confident 4-0 away win over Shouldham, a result which leaves needing to avoid defeat in their final group game to progress.

Ashley St. John bagged twice for CSKA with the other goals coming from Aaron McKenna and Danny Setchell.

GROUP B

MacMillan ensured top spot and a home draw in the quarter finals with a 1-6 away win over Fleet UC. Adam Key and Wayne Morton helped themselves to braces with the other 2 goals going to Jamie Leet and Ivan Crisp.

Dan Ewing scored for Fleet.

GROUP C

Sutton St. James continued their return to form with a 5-1 away win over Three Holes. A win over Elm in their final group game will ensure qualification.

Dan Hempson scored for Three Holes but the win was confirmed thanks to Ash Bower 2, Cameron Jones, Adam Groves and Matty Clayden.

DIVISION ONE

England’s Hope stretched their lead at the top of Division One to seven points with a hard-earned 3-1 win over Old White Bell, who remain 4th.

Hope went 2-0 up early on through Joe and Sam Whyborn with Michael Chow adding a third before Simon Harvey notched a consolation strike for Bell at the death.

DIVISION TWO

The only game in Division 2 saw old foes CSKA Reserves host CSKA Young Boys and, as before, CSKA Young Boys earned the win.

CSKA reserves put in a much-improved performance and took the lead through Brad Kennedy but Young Boys hit back through Joe Reed, Jake Gent and George Chadwick.

This win leaves Young Boys nine points clear at the top whilst Reserves remain in the hunt for the second promotion spot.