Wisbech side England’s Hope fancy Norfolk Sunday Senior Cup chances

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

NORFOLK SUNDAY SENIOR CUP

A minimum of two and potentially four teams are guaranteed in the Norfolk Sunday Senior Cup Quarter Final.

England’s Hope are fancying their chances of glory in the Senior Cup this year and after despatching of the Norwich Sunday League’s leading team, Acle Rangers, their stock just rose a little higher.

A goal inside the first minute from Paul Richardson settled any Hope nerves.

Further goals from Ricky Gunns and Sam Whyborn sent Hope into a winnable quarter final at home to DE FC.

CSKA travelled the short distance to play away at Maltings in an all-Lynn league affair and romped away to a 5-1 win.

Jake Wiseman scored for Maltings but they couldn’t stop CSKA progressing with goals from Ryan Alexander and four from Dave Abbott.

CSKA now face a potential 3rd all-Lynn league tie in a row as they have been drawn at home to Clenchwarton or Dilham Cross Keys, who play this coming Sunday.

Old White Bell’s run came to an end at the hands of Yarmouth’s top side, Windmill.

Windmill ran out 0-9 winners.

West Lynn host Riverside this coming Sunday and should they win they will face Windmill at home.

NORFOLK INTERMEDIATE CUP

Three Holes were our only representatives in the previous round and that stat continues after a 0-3 away win over Barracks FC, thanks to goals from Dan Cowell, Dan Hempson and Andrew Turner.

They will now face Norwich CEYMS or North Walsham away in the quarter final.

CAMBS CENTENERAY CUP

MacMillan bowed out of the competition with a 2-1 away defeat at Cambourne Church.

Elm’s game against Murrow Bell was postponed and will be played this coming Sunday.

DIVISION TWO

March Saracens are bang on form at the moment and claimed another win, this time a 5-0 win over William Burt.

March had five different scorers to thank and they were Dan Blake, James Schumann, Karl Anderson, Ash Taylor and Andrew Abbott.

Tydd St Mary had their game moved to near neighbours Sutton St James and Shouldham were the visitors.

Fleet made the short trek across the Fens to CSKA Reserves and it was CSKA who bagged another three points.

CSKA got found themselves 4-0 in the second half before Fleet threatened an almighty comeback with two lobbed goals giving them hope at 4-2.

CSKA bagged a 5th and saw the game out.

Stuart Stephens scored 2 almost identical goals for Fleet with CSKA scoring through Chris Webb 3, Connor Ratcliffe and Nathan Watson.