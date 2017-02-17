Wisbech St Mary defender Emmington escapes serious injury after Cambs Cup semi-final abandoned

Wisbech St Mary FC are relieved that defender Danny Emmington has no spinal injuries after he was stretchered off in Tuesday’s (February 14) Cambs Invitation Cup semi-final against Ely City.

The Saints had feared the worst after the first-half incident.

Emmington, who recently returned to St Mary after a spell at nearby Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division King’s Lynn Town, was taken to hospital after a clash of heads and the game was abandoned in the 24th minute.

The club posted on Facebook: “Update on Danny Emmington following the abandoned game against Ely City last night. Danny is doing well with no spinal issues, severe whiplash and concussion.

“We would like to thank Ely City for their help yesterday evening and wish Danny a speedy recovery.”

Emmington was treated for concussion and whiplash after clashing heads with Ely player George Darling at a throw-in. Ely were leading 1-0 at the time of the injury.

The last-four clash for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division outfit has been re-arranged for Tuesday, February 28, 7.45pm.

The other semi-final, in which UCL underdogs Wisbech Town travel to higher-level Cambridge City was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Fenmen will now play the tie on Monday, February 27.