In the second round draw of the Buildbase FA Vase, Wisbech St Mary have earned another home tie, while Wisbech Town have been drawn at Thetford Town or Debenham LC.

Saints will entertain fellow Thurlow Nunn Div One side Norwich CBS.

Ties will be played on Saturday, November 11.

Thetford are managed by Danny White, who used to play for Wisbech.