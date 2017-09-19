Search

Wisbech St Mary FC begin FA Vase journey

Danny Setchell battles with Jack Friend.
Thurlow Nunn League First Division

Wisbech St Mary 1

Halstead Town 2

Wisbech St Mary, in 11th place, lost to fifth-spot Halstead at the weekend.

Jack Friend replied with a 53rd-minute goal.

Wisbech St Mary: Ablett, Barker, Easey, Friend, Gibson, Goult, McManus, Miller, Setchell, Sewell, Smith. Substitutes: Burrows, Hutton, Parnell.

Attendance: 39.

Last night Saints were at Downham Town and next Saturday Wisbech St Mary begin their FA Vase journey. They travel to UCL side Wellingborough Whitworths.