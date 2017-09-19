Wisbech St Mary FC begin FA Vase journey

Thurlow Nunn League First Division
Wisbech St Mary 1
Halstead Town 2
Wisbech St Mary, in 11th place, lost to fifth-spot Halstead at the weekend.
Jack Friend replied with a 53rd-minute goal.
Wisbech St Mary: Ablett, Barker, Easey, Friend, Gibson, Goult, McManus, Miller, Setchell, Sewell, Smith. Substitutes: Burrows, Hutton, Parnell.
Attendance: 39.
Last night Saints were at Downham Town and next Saturday Wisbech St Mary begin their FA Vase journey. They travel to UCL side Wellingborough Whitworths.
