Wisbech St Mary FC fall to late King’s Lynn Res decider

Thurlow Nunn League

Wisbech St Mary 2,

King’s Lynn Town Res 3

Saints fell to a King’s Lynn Town Reserves last-minute winner from Eoin McQuaid on Friday night.

Fifth-spot Lynn’s second string dominated for long periods.

The host outfit, who netted through former Linnets Jack Friend and Nick Davey, failed to cope with the pace of Ryan Lennon and two-goal Jack Frohawk throughout the 90 minutes.

Wisbech St Mary are seventh in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One standings.

They travel to Norwich United, who are in 16th position, next weekend. The club’s new 50-seater stand has been sponsored by Super Seal, Wisbech, and will from now on be known as the Super Seal Stand.

WSMFC also thank Excel Engineering UK Ltd for their sponsorship of the 2017/18 1st team kit.