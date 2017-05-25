Wisbech St Mary Football Club launch ‘daughter club’

Wisbech St Mary Football Club have launched a ‘daughter club’, Wisbech St Mary Saints FC.

The village club has already progressed as far as the first team competing at Step 6 Thurlow Nunn League Division One level after promotion last season.

The club stated: “Following lengthy discussions it was decided that a daughter club would aide player participation and further opportunities for player growth at higher level.

“The football club believe this will only add to the strong player pool for our first team to utilise as well as allowing our daughter club to progress through the steps without a ceiling.

“Wisbech St Mary FC shall retain Wisbech St Mary Reserves within the Cambridgeshire Kershaw B league along with sides in division 2 and 3b.

“Former Reserve team manager Gary Haime along with assistant Marty Young will be taking the reins of Wisbech St Mary Saints FC.

“Players shall be multi registered for Thurlow, Cambridgeshire and the Peterborough League where Wisbech St Mary Saints FC shall be competing.

“Shaun Belfield shall become our A Team manager and John Rowe in addition to a management team take control of our B team. The club has advanced talks with a strong candidate for Wisbech St Mary Reserves and hope to announce some news on this front within the next two weeks.

“It is absolutely understood that we remain as one cohesive unit, both the mother and daughter club will work as one, as to ensure further player participation and progression to higher level.”

Showing the depth of the club, former Linnet and Leyton Orient defender Mark Warren’s under 14 squad secured the league title with a game to spare following a 2-2 draw with Hampton.