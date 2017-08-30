Wisbech St Mary hero Parnell plunders winning goal

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

Wisbech St Mary 2

Cornard United 1

Goals from Jack Friend on 37 minutes and Dale Parnell (46) sealed victory for Saints, who sit in fourth position.

Attendance: 43.

On Friday Wisbech St Mary entertain eighth-spot King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

Diss Tn 2 March Tn United 2

Twelfth-spot March Town FC made it four draws out of six games when they again surrended a lead.

David Jackson netted and Toby Allen made it 2-1, but hosts Diss levelled.⚽️

Att: 86.

Last night the Hares hosted King’s Lynn Town Reserves and on Saturday travel to third-place Whitton United.

Next Tuesday in the First Division KO Cup, March Town United entertain Needham Market.

Kershaw Premier

Gamlingay United 0

Chatteris Town 2

On Saturday the Lilies made it their second win of the season in two games following their midweek success which got them off the mark.

Matthew Parmenter, with his first strike for the Lilies, and Ben Matthews were on target.

Next Saturday Chatteris Town travel to Comberton United.

Other results, Kershaw Senior B: March Town Utd Res 13 Godmanchester Rovers Res 0; Newmarket T Res 5 Wisbech St Mary Res 6.

Midweek, Kershaw Premier: Chatteris Town 1 Lakenheath 0.

Senior B: March Town United 1 Bluntisham Rgs 0; Wisbech St Mary Res 2 Huntingdon U 3.

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

Premier: Stamford Li 6 Leverington Sp 2; Sutton Bridge U 2 Peterborough Sp Res 1.

Division One: Tydd St Mary 2 Pboro’ Polonia 7.

Division Two: Parson Drove 7 FC P’borough 0.

Division Three: Whaplode Drove 5 Leverington Res 1.

Division Four: Orton Rgs 5 Tydd SM Res 1; Parkside 4 Long Sutton Res 1.

Fixtures tonight (Wednesday 30)

Kershaw Senior B: Wisbech St Mary Res v Bluntisham Rangers, 19:45.

Saturday

Kershaw Premier: Comberton Utd v Chatteris Town.

Senior B: March Tn Utd Res v Newmarket T Rs, Wisbech St M Res v Godmanchester Rv Rs.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Chatteris Town Res v Hemingfords United Res.

2B: Doddington Utd v Ramsey Pav’n, March Rangers v Mepal Sps, Mildenhall U v Wimblington, Swavesey Inst’ v Wisbech St M A.

3B: Benwick Athletic v Burwell Ti, Chatteris Fen Tigers v Bluntisham Rgs Res, Guyhirn v Ely Crusaders, Wisbech St M B v Alconbury Res.

4B: Chatteris Tn A v Hemingfords U, Coldham Utd v Outwell Swifts Res, Wimblington Res v Witchford 96 Res.

5B: Little Downham Sw Res v March Soccer Academy, Marchester Utd v Coldham Utd Res, Somersham T A v Chatteris Fen T’s Res.

Peterborough League

Premier: Pbro ICA v Sutton Bridge U.

Division One: Glinton & N v Tydd St M, Long Sutton Ath v Uppingham T.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove v Ketton Res.

Division Four: Tydd St Mary Res v Netherton U ‘B’, Whittlesey Ath ‘B’ v Long Sutton Ath Res.