Wisbech St Mary in derby draw

Wisbech St Mary 1 King’s Lynn Town Res 1

Saints drew their derby in front of a bumper crowd attendance of 220.

Danny Emmington scored Wisbech St Mary’s goal; while Joe Woods saw red.

The deadlock drops Saints down to second behind Diss Town and on Saturday Wisbech St Mary travel to mid-table Halstead Town.

