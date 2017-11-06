Wisbech St Mary prepare for another FA Vase ‘milestone’ against Norwich CBS - boss Arran Duke

Wisbech St Mary will be preparing for another Buildbase FA Vase ‘milestone’ against Norwich CBS next Saturday (Nov 11), according to boss Arran Duke.

Saints notched their maiden win in the competition last month and they’ve come a long way in a short space of time since rising through the Cambs League.

FA Vase Action Wisbech St Mary v Whitton United

Now Duke has the task of masterminding a second round victory against one of their Thurlow Nunn League First Division rivals who have already beaten Wisbech St Mary twice this season.

The two sides only clashed a fortnight ago, with Saints losing at CBS 3-1.

Duke said: “Yes, its definitely another milestone. To be honest with you, we could never have really expected it when I first started but now it’s a reality and something we’ve got to get ourselves ready for, for Saturday.

“They’ve already beaten us twice this season. They’re very physical and very direct, something w’re not really all about, and we’re going to have to deal with that.

“I’ve thought about things and looked at things, so we think we’ve got a game plan.

“We’re not a million miles from ebveryone being available and we’ve one or two cvarrying injuries. We’re waiting to see on them later in the week.”

Doubts are over Adam Wright (groin), Drew Barker (shoulder) and Jack Mockford (hamstring strain in last Wednesday’s Ely City League Cup home walkover).

CBS, who are the only team to beat Wisbech St Mary in their last seven league and cup fixtures, dropped one place to sixth in the TNL First Division table after a 4-0 defeat at Framlingham Town on Saturday.

Saints dropped to 15th position as they were inactive.

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

March Town United 1 Cornard United 2

A goal from Jack Brand, his third in two games, was not enough for the Hares.

March: Beeny; Abbott, J Brand, Cable, Gunkel, Harrison, Jackson, Logan, Mattless, Rawson, Wykes. Substitutes: A Brand, Pepper. Attendance: 46

March travel to King’s Lynn Town Reserves tonight and then go to Braintree Town Res on Saturday. Then March Town United entertain Cambridge United Development in the Cambs Invitation Cup on Tuesday.