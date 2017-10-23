Search

Wisbech Town Acorns bounce back from cup defeat with win at Guyhirn

Tom McLeish tackles former Linnet Alfa Jalo
Cambs League 3B

Wisbech Town Acorns made amends for their cup defeat last week with a resounding 6-1 league win in a wind affected game away to Guyhirn.

Acorns threatened a few times in the opening 20 minutes before Alfa Jalo broke the deadlock following a defence splitting pass by Karl Anderson.

Anderson got in on the act when he hit an effort off Richard Hunt’s knock down to double the lead.

Luke Gale made it 3-0 before half time when he rose highest to meet Matthew Thomas’s corner.

Acorns had the chance to make it 4-0, but Richard Hunt missed a penalty. The hosts got a goal slightly against the run of play, but captain Dan Short made it 4-1.

Ant Melton then got amongst the goals after controlling Anderson’s cross. Jalo completed the scoring after capitalising on a goal-keeping mistake.

Manager, Karl Schultz, said: “The performance was so much better this week. We didn’t let the conditions affect us and played some brilliant football at times.”

Under 13

WSM Girls 5 Histon 0

Saints continued their good form, taking their total goals to 21 in two games.

Keira Swanson kept up her good scoring record with a well taken hat-trick and goals from Leo Moriera and Chelsea Cooper gave the girls a comfortable win in poor weather conditions.