Wisbech Town Acorns bounce back from cup defeat with win at Guyhirn

Cambs League 3B

Wisbech Town Acorns made amends for their cup defeat last week with a resounding 6-1 league win in a wind affected game away to Guyhirn.

Acorns threatened a few times in the opening 20 minutes before Alfa Jalo broke the deadlock following a defence splitting pass by Karl Anderson.

Anderson got in on the act when he hit an effort off Richard Hunt’s knock down to double the lead.

Luke Gale made it 3-0 before half time when he rose highest to meet Matthew Thomas’s corner.

Acorns had the chance to make it 4-0, but Richard Hunt missed a penalty. The hosts got a goal slightly against the run of play, but captain Dan Short made it 4-1.

Ant Melton then got amongst the goals after controlling Anderson’s cross. Jalo completed the scoring after capitalising on a goal-keeping mistake.

Manager, Karl Schultz, said: “The performance was so much better this week. We didn’t let the conditions affect us and played some brilliant football at times.”

Under 13

WSM Girls 5 Histon 0

Saints continued their good form, taking their total goals to 21 in two games.

Keira Swanson kept up her good scoring record with a well taken hat-trick and goals from Leo Moriera and Chelsea Cooper gave the girls a comfortable win in poor weather conditions.