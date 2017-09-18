Wisbech Town Acorns dump Ablett cup holders Guyhirn

Visitors Wisbech Town Acorns dumped John Ablett Cup holders Guyhirn with a dominant 5-0 win.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men by the eighth minute, but it was Acorns who reshuffled quickest, scoring through Adan-Jay Lewis.

Lewis then turned provider as he set up Mario Santos to double the away teams advantage. Just before half time Santos played Kensey Carter through for his first goal of the game.

Next up was centre back, Jason Lindhurst, who headed in from a corner before Carter netted a stunning effort to round off a dominant performance.

Manager Karl Schultz said: “The sending off for both teams was silly from both players’ perspectives. The referee was spot on though! We’re delighted to have knocked the cup holders out and look forward to the draw in the next round.”

Intermediate Shield

FC Parson Drove 3 Brotherhood Sports 1

Brotherhood have started their Division 3 campaign very well, so it was important for Drove not to be complacent in this game.

Drove didn’t get out of the traps quickly enough however Sports did with a strong wind in their favour, so Drove dealt with a lot of early pressure. Drove settled after about 20 minutes, the pressure eventually paid off with a Reagan Brown cross finding the head of in-form Aaron McKenna.

Drove’s second came from a Gaje Drew free-kick finding Brown who struck first time on the volley 10 minutes later.

Drove had to deal with a barrage of corners from the visitors. Dominic Pintilie was sin binned just before the break for an inexplicable dissent.

Starting the second half with 10 men it was important to kill the clock for 10 minutes until we were replenished to 11 men, that said Drove did not start well and now with the wind in our favour.

In a scrappy 10-15 minutes Drove got their third from goalkeeper Callum Summers scoring directly from a ground kick. Drove were not on form, conceding too much possession, and Sports reduced the deficit with a 25 yard strike.

Four one on one saves from the Brotherhood ’keeper kept the game competitive.

Manager Gary Haime said: “I was not happy with the performance, the players know what is expected of them and know I demand us to be playing to the standards that we set ourselves, conditions and an indifferent referee certainly affected the flow of the game however we are better than that.

“We have a receptive group and the lads will take it on board and bring improvements into our next game.”