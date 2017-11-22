Wisbech Town Acorns grow into third spot with another Guyhirn win

Cambs League Mead Plant & Grab 3B

Wisbech Town Acorns 3 Guyhirn 0

Wisbech Town Acorns leaped up to third with their fourth win of the season against Guyhirn.

The two sides had drawn each other in the early rounds of two cup competitions. However, with a change of playing personnel at Guyhirn, this match was nowhere near as one-sided as previous matches.

Guyhirn took the game to Acorns from the off, putting pressure on the defence and not allowing the midfield any space to create. However, Acorns managed to grab the lead through a Luke Gale looped header just before the half-hour mark.

Ryan Brazil played in Saido Jalo who thundered an effort into the roof of the net.

Alfa Jalo completed the scoring in the second half when he rose highest to head in from Ben Pearce’s deep cross.

Acorns manager, Karl Schultz, said: “I knew this was going to be tougher than the previous three matches we’d had against Guyhirn this season. They’ve added some quality to their squad and aren’t afraid to get physical. I felt the referee could have protected some of our players a bit more, but we got the three points we wanted which was the main thing.”

Cambs League 4B

Witchford 96 Reserves 2

Wisbech Tn Acorns Res 4

Goals from Alex Hannibal (2), Joe Dunning and Thomas Nunn secured the reserves’ third win of the season.

S Tech Prem

March Town Ladies 2

ICA Ladies 2

Both teams had a share of the points, although the Hares made a great start to this game with Livvi Hodges and Shannon Shaw going close.

Adele Munday played a terrific pass through to Shaw to give the Hares the lead with a low shot. ICA then had a good ten minute spell to have a 2-1 lead at half-time. In the second half, both teams could have scored but it was Shaw again who was calm under pressure after a great through ball from skipper Shannon Kelly.

Joint PoM – Emma Searle and Sydney Davis (strong defensive performances).