Wisbech Town book tulips FA Cup dAte

Wisbech Town FC booked themselves an Emirates FA Cup derby date at home to Spalding United after beating Biggleswade on Saturday.
The Fenmen scooped £1,500 for their extra preliminary round 4-1 success in Hertfordshire.
It means Wisbech will host the Tulips of Spalding in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 19. The winners of that tie will receive £1,925.
The Fenmen got off to an ideal start at Langford Road, with a Josh Ford penalty on just six minutes.
Michael Frew doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark.
Edgaras Buzas put the visitors in complete control with the third goal five minutes before half-time.
Biggleswade FC, embarking on their first season at Step 5, replied in first-half injury time.
But Danny Emmington ensured Wisbech’s progress in the world’s most famous cup competition with a 59th-minute goal.
Wisbech: Vince, Emmington, Yong, Wilson, Fairweather (c), Millson, Buzas, Murphy, Ford, Beck, Frew. Subs: Smith, Baldry, Cousins, Payne (GK). Attendance: 129.
Wisbech were last night away to Deeping Rangers in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division. On Saturday they go to Desborough Town and on Tuesday host Sleaford Town.
