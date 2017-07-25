Wisbech Town CC on the right Parth into third spot

Parth Patel’s unbeaten 49 saw Wisbech Town CC home in a rain-affected Cambs Whiting League Division 1 win.

Patel and Jamie Gollands (27) put on a vital seventh wicket stand of 37 to guide the hosts to a revised target of 166-7 against Nassington.

Saturday scores:

Wisbech 166-7 (34.1 overs; Josh Bowers 34) 30pts, beat Nassington 205 all out (48.4 ov; Patel 1-27, Gary Freear 1-44, Brodie Ellis 1-15, Silas Mutubaki 1-21, Gollands 4-42, James Williams 1-3) 14pts.

Weston Colville 0-0 8pts v Wisbech 2nd XI 167-6 (Dom Stannard 56, Rhys Howell no 71) 9pts abandoned, rain.

Wisbech 3rd XI 109 all out (36.5ov; Adrian Clare 25, Rob McGregor 24) 20pts, beat St Ives Town 2nd XI 108 all out (28ov; Muhammad Niaz 1-36, Matt Duff 2-13, Paul Strickle 4-33, Scott Welcher 2-11) 7pts by 1 run in CCA Junior League 2 North.

Cam Kerala 2nd XI 207-4 (Elliott Peck 3-50) 10pts v Wisbech 4th XI 7pts, rain.

Sunday, Rutland League John Wilcox Trophy semi-final: Wisbech 190-2 (43.2) beat Barnack 189-10 (50) by 8 wickets,

l Former skipper Chris Ringham took the plaudits at The Avenue on Saturday with a five-wicket haul – only for March 1st XI’s encounter with Saffron Walden to get washed out bang on the tea break.

By then March had completed their 50 overs in the field, with the left-arm swing bowler taking all five of his wickets from the pavilion end in his second spell. He had the safe hands of Steve Coe to thank on two occasions as other chances went down.

Walden finished on 256-7, with their Aussie opening batsman James Rushford completing his fifth Division 1 century of the season. He became the second Aussie in consecutive matches to reach three figures on the March ground and the fourth visiting opener to score a Cambs Premier League ton in a six- week period!

March picked up six bowling points to add to the five points for an abandoned match, but are 37 points adrift of third from bottom Histon.

Saffron Walden 256-7, 50 overs (Ringham 5-73, Andy Wright 1-63, Tommy Howgego 1-49); match abandoned.

Rain also halted play in both 2nd XI and 3rd XI matches in the CCA.

Rob Tombs took 3-23 as Barley made 182-5 in Senior League Division 2 and both Simon Bradshaw and Dan Waltham took three wickets apiece in the Junior League Division 3N match away to Bottisham, who were 151-9.

Barley 182-5, 35.3 overs (Ben Chapman 1-18, Richard Green 1-38); abandoned.

Bottisham 151-9, 40 overs (S Bradshaw 3-24, Waltham 3-37, Phil Goodfellow 2-20, Dan Bradshaw 1-32); abandoned.