Wisbech Town drawn at Racing Club Warwick in FA Vase 3rd round

Wisbech Town FC have been handed a tough draw at Racing Club Warwick in the third round proper of the FA Vase on Saturday, December 2.

This was after the weekend 4-1 victory at Thetford Town, which included the record-breaking appearance of Fenmen goalkeeper Paul Bastock.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Wisbech - Wisbech goalkeeper, Paul Bastock, overtook Peter Shilton's record for 1,249 competitive club appearances PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Of the prize money, £1,125 goes to the winners and £375 to the losers.