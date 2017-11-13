Wisbech Town drawn at Racing Club Warwick in FA Vase 3rd round

Wisbech Town FC have been handed a tough draw at Racing Club Warwick in the third round proper of the FA Vase on Saturday, December 2.
This was after the weekend 4-1 victory at Thetford Town, which included the record-breaking appearance of Fenmen goalkeeper Paul Bastock.
Of the prize money, £1,125 goes to the winners and £375 to the losers.
