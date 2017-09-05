Wisbech Town exit FA Cup at higher-level Kempston

Emirates FA Cup

First Round Qualifying

Kempston Rovers 2

Wisbech Town FC 1

The Fenmen’s involvement in this season’s FA Cup is over after defeat at higher-level Kempston Rovers.

The hosts were 2015-16 United Counties League champions and had finished their first season in the Southern League in seventh place so a tough game was expected.

The opening 20 minutes were evenly contested with neither side able to create a meaningful chance. The Fenmen came closest to opening the scoring in the 23rd minute when Billy Smith’s curling shot ricocheted off the far post and back into the keeper’s arms.

The Evostik South East side also hit the inside of the post late on but it was goalless at the break.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 72nd minute as Kempston substitute Michael Lyon squeezed a header inside the post with his first touch and ten minutes later Jake Newman doubled their lead.

Billy Smith reduced the deficit with five minutes remaining, setting up a nervous finish for the home side, but the equaliser wasn’t forthcoming.

Wisbech: Vince, Emmington, Yong, Fairweather (c), Wilson, Stevens, Murphy, Millson, Ford, Beck, Smith. Subs: Buzas, Baldry, Hamilton, Knight, Cousins. Attendance: 161.

Last night (Tuesday) in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier: Wisbech Town entertained Boston Town, FA Cup conquerors of Hednesford, at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

Next Saturday the 12th-spot Fenmen travel to St Andrews, who are in 18th position.

Results midweek

Kershaw Senior B: Wisbech SM Res v Bluntisham Rgs no result.

Saturday

Kershaw Premier: Comberton Utd 2 Chatteris Town 4.

Senior B: March Tn Utd Res 2 Newmarket T Rs 4; Wisbech St M Res 7 Godmanchester Rv Rs 1.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Chatteris Town Res 3 Hemingfords United Res 0.

2B: Doddington Utd 1 Ramsey Pav’n 5; March Rangers 1 Mepal Sps 0; Mildenhall U 2 Wimblington 3; Swavesey Inst’ 1 Wisbech St M A 5.

3B: Benwick Athletic 3 Burwell Ti 3; Chatteris Fen Tigers 3 Bluntisham Rgs Res 1; Guyhirn 2 Ely Crusaders 4; Wisbech St M B 3 Alconbury Res 1.

4B: Chatteris Tn A 1 Hemingfords U 2; Coldham Utd v Outwell Swifts Res no result; Wimblington Res 0 Witchford 96 Res 5.

5B: Little Downham Sw Res 2 March Soccer Academy 1; Marchester Utd 3 Coldham Utd Res 2; Somersham T A 1 Chatteris Fen T’s Res 4.

ChromaSport Peterborough League

Premier: Pbro ICA 1 Sutton Bridge U 1 (Jake Lally).

Division One: Long Sutton Ath 4 (Tom Gosling 3, Davy Shepherd) Uppingham T 0.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 4 (Reagan Brown, Matthew Cawthorn, Aaron McKenna, Jermaine Watson) Ketton Res 0.

Division Four: Tydd St Mary Res 6 Netherton U ‘B’ 0 ; Whittlesey Ath ‘B’ 6 Long Sutton Ath Res 3.

Fixtures Saturday

Creake Shield: Brampton Res v Doddington United.

Kershaw Premier: Cambridge C Dev v Chatteris Town.

Senior B: Steeple B’d v March Town United Res, Wisbech St Mary Res v Cambridge UP Res.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Chatteris T Res v Alconbury.

2B: March Rangers v Wimblington, Mepal Sp v Manea Utd, Wisbech St Mary A v Tuddenham 08.

3B: Benwick Athletic v Ely Cru’s, Bluntisham Rg R v Wisbech St M B, Chatteris Fen Tigers v Alconbury R, Wisbech Town Acorns v Burwell Sw Res.

4B: Coldham Utd v Wisbech T Acorns Res, Houghton & W Res v March Rangers Res, Needingworth U Res v Outwell Sw’s Res, Wimblington Res v Chatteris Town A.

5B: Fenstanton Res v Coldham U Res, March Academy v Benwick Ath Res, Somersham A v Marchester Utd.

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

President Premier Shield: Peterborough Sp Rs v Leverington Sports.

Lincs Junior Cup: Appleby Frodingham v Sutton Bridge U, Long Sutton Ath v Fishtoft.

Division One: AFC Stanground Rs v Tydd St Mary.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove v Spalding U Rs.

Division Three: Leverington Res v Uppingham T R.

Division Four: Stamford Li A v Long Sutton Res, Tydd St M Res v Feeder R.

Division Five: Leverington A v Kings Cliffe R.

Tuesday, September 12

Kershaw Senior B: March Town United Res v Witchford 96.