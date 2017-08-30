Wisbech Town face tough FA Cup Kempston Rovers trip

Boss Dick Creasey must raise his Wisbech Town troops for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie after suffering a league cup exit last weekend.

The Fenmen pulled off a superb result last week by knocking out higher-ranked hosts Spalding United in their FA Cup replay.

Wisbech Town FC V Potton United

But he expects another tough tie as Wisbech’s reward is a trip to Evo-Stik South East outfit Kempston Rovers in the First Qualifying Round.

He said: “I went down there on Monday to watch. They’re a good side, a good unit. They’re a Step 4 side; big, strong and they can play a bit, so it’s going to be a tough game.

“I keep telling the boys you’re nearly always going to be underdogs as a Step 5 side, certainly at this stage after a couple of rounds.

“You look at most of the UCL sides who have gone through, most have beaten Step 4 sides. We know we’re a good side on our day.”

The winners from Saturday’s first round qualifying tie will receive £3,000.

Kempston Rovers in their replay triumphed 4-1 over Wisbech’s UCL rivals Newport Pagnell Town.

Before then was last night’s (Tuesday) trip to Eynesbury Rovers, with Creasey reaffirming their league commitment: “With three teams going out of the league this season, we’ve got to be in there.

“The FA Cup − we’re not going to win it but it’s the chance to put in a few quid for the club and glory for the players. After Tuesday we’ll be concentrating on Kempston.”

Alex Beck was due to return against Eynesbury after turning his ankle.

Wisbech Town 1

Potton United 3

This was a repeat of last season’s fixture in the same round which the Fenmen won 4-1, but visitors Potton gained revenge in the United Counties League KO Cup on Saturday.

Jon Fairweather scored the Wisbech goal in the 54th minute to make it 1-1.

Creasey said: “We had four to five lads out and it backfired on us. It was probably two or three too many, but the side that played should still have been good enough to win.”

Next Tuesday Wisbech entertain Boston Town in the UCL Premier, 7.45pm.

Great replay result: see page 71.