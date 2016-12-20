Wisbech Town face trip to Holbeach on Boxing Day

Wisbech Town FC go to fifth-place local rivals Holbeach United for their traditional festive derby at Carters Park on Boxing Day (3pm), which falls on Monday.

The ninth-spot Fenmen, on 38 points, are 10 points behind the Tulips, but have two games in hand in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

On Tuesday (December 27) March Town United travel to Wisbech St Mary for a Thurlow Nunn League First Division derby.

Saints are in 11th with 31 points from 22 games while the Hares lie four places and eight points below, but have a game in hand.

The Fenmen managed a creditable goalless draw when they travelled to third-placed Desborough on Saturday.

Wisbech spurned many chances at the Waterworks Field, particularly in the latter stages of their final game before Christmas.

Harry Limb (56 minutes) was on target with his 17th goal of the season for the Fenmen at home to Boston Town on Tuesday last week.

However the visitors grabbed a late equaliser as the game finished 1-1.

Sean White was the March match-winner against Team Bury at the GER on Saturday.

Wisbech St Mary lost 2-1 at Whitton United over the weekend.

Robbie Harris scored after 23 minutes for the Saints.

Attendance: 58.