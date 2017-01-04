Wisbech Town FC bid to begin year in style versus Wellingborough

Wisbech Town FC will aim to get the New Year off with a bang at home next Saturday (Jan 7).

The Fenmen, who had no fixture this week, host Wellingborough Town at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

Their previous game was a 3-1 derby win at Holbeach United, with Billy Smith (2) and Michael Frew on target.

Ninth-position Wisbech – unbeaten in their last dozen league and cup games – will be wanting to cement a top six spot in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division against Wellingborough, who are in 14th.

Next Wednesday Wisbech St Mary face a home Hinchingbrooke Cup Quarter-Final with Huntingdon Town, kick-off 7.45pm.