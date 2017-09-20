Wisbech Town FC bid to build FA Vase run at Bourne

Wisbech Town FC will be bidding to construct a good Buildbase FA Vase run at Bourne Town on Saturday.

New Fenmen manager Gary Setchell is optimistic ahead of the Second Round Qualifying tie at Abbey Lawn.

He said: “I’m not saying we’re capable of winning it or getting to the final but we are capable of going a few rounds.

“I’ve been to the semi-final with King’s Lynn and the nucleus of this squad is as good as the nucleus of the squad we had at Lynn.”

Bourne Town hail from the level directly below their visitors, in the ChromaSport United Counties League Division One. Wisbech sit in ninth position in the UCL Premier Division.

Setchell warned: “We’ll be watching them on Tuesday (last) night against Harrowby. There will always be someone in the Vase who will be beaten by a lower team.

“If we turn up and play to our maximum, eight or nine times out of ten we’ll win; but if we turn up thinking it’s already over then we’ll turn it into an absolute leveller.

“We’ve got to be professional and got to be on the front foot.”

Goalkeeper Sam Vince will be unavailable, as will one departing member of the squad, as Setchell revealed: “Danny Emmington has gone to Yaxley. We’ve got to get a goalkeeper and an addition to the squad this week.

“The fact there’s no reserve team, we’re relying on the other players to be fit and fresh. There are a couple of seven day approaches coming in for other players; hopefully they’ll stay.”

Rothwell Corinthians 0 Wisbech Town 1

Supersub Kieran Hamilton came to the rescue at Seargents Lawn with the only goal of the game on 68 minutes on Saturday. Josh Ford saw a fifth minute penalty saved.

Setchell said of the change which led to the winner: “It always looks good on a manager but we should have been well up before then.”

Wisbech: Vince; Beck (Knight 77), Fairweather, Ford (Hamilton 58), Frew, Millson, Murphy, Smith, Stevens, Wilson, Yong. Referee: Wyndham Trusler.

l Midfielder Edgaras Buzas, who made 54 (39 and 15 as sub) appearances for the Fenmen, has joined UCL Div One side Pinchbeck United.

l Wisbech Ladies triumph: page 76.

l Abbey Lawn directions: From Town Centre turn east on A151 towards Spalding into Abbey Road. Ground approximately half a mile on right.