Wisbech Town FC consistency plea by Creasey

Wisbech Town boss Dick Creasey says it’s time for his side to find some consistency after seeing them end a run of heavy defeats.

The Fenmen defeated Oadby Town 3-0 on Saturday after leaking 12 goals in their previous three outings, including a 4-1 home defeat against Yaxley last Tuesday night.

Goals from Michael Frew, Luke Hipwell and Sam Murphy saw Wisbech register their first victory in five attempts.

After the game, Creasey said: “It’s important that we try to string some results together and push on from here.

“Up until today, we’d had a bad week, there’s no getting away from that, so the most important thing we had to do was win a football match and we’ve done that.

“If you want to be critical, it could have and should have been a lot more. We stuck to the job and duly got our rewards in the end.

“There were signs that one or two players put in better performances today. Now we need to be a bit more clinical and build on that.”

Creasey revealed that the club have been speaking to a number of potential transfer targets.

“We haven’t just been sitting back, we have worked hard this week and been talking to one or two players,” he said.

“We are looking to strengthen the squad and now we have a week off hopefully we will be able to do that.”

On Saturday, Wisbech travel to sixth-placed Wellingborough Town before making the short trip to take on Peterborough Sports on the Tuesday night.

Sports are three points clear at the top of the United Counties League standings and have already beaten the Fenmen twice this season, including in the FA Cup.

Wisbech are in 11th position.

n Chatteris Town got back to winning ways in the Kershaw Cambs League with a 3-2 success over Over Sports in the Premier Division.

Two strikes from Craig Gillies, including heading the winner from a corner, and one from Gary Smith sealed victory.

The Lilies are in second spot on 19 points from eight matches, with two games in hand over unbeaten leaders Eaton Socon, who have 26 from 10. Chatteris moved up because teams around them dropped points.

Well-known local firm Albert Bartlett and Sons have sponsored T-shirts for first and reserve teams.

n Wisbech St Mary crashed 6-1 (Nick Davey) at Stowmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division. Ricky Bowden picked up two yellow cards.